Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Atomera stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $594.59 million, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.39. Atomera has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

In other news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $72,026.57. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atomera during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Atomera in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atomera in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 66.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 385.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

