Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Gap Down to $27.93

Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.93, but opened at $26.76. Atomera shares last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 2,745 shares traded.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Atomera in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.59 million, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

In other news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $72,026.57. 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atomera by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Atomera by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Atomera by 4.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Atomera by 66.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atomera in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

