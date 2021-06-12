Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) shares rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.92.

Aurizon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QRNNF)

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

