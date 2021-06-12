Aurora One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.42 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Aurora has traded down 24% against the US dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $20.56 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00102578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00060634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.82 or 0.00779064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.42 or 0.08244298 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

