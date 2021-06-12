Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 490 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) in a research note released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 555.09 ($7.25).

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 621 ($8.11) on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 630.40 ($8.24). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 567.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04. The stock has a market cap of £6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

