Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,416 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30,333 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Autodesk worth $38,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $277.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.63. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

