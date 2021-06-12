Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 427.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avalara by 4,751.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after buying an additional 1,028,690 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth $113,092,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 592,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,677,000 after buying an additional 229,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVLR opened at $138.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -184.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.08. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.99 and a 12 month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 13,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total transaction of $1,788,247.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,330.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,356 shares of company stock valued at $15,344,401 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

