Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 621.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 726.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.