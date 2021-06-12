Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) vs. Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) and Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Avid Technology and Validian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Technology 5.78% -24.90% 12.92% Validian N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Avid Technology and Validian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Validian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avid Technology presently has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential downside of 43.29%. Given Avid Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Avid Technology is more favorable than Validian.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avid Technology and Validian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Technology $360.47 million 4.59 $11.06 million $0.46 79.54 Validian N/A N/A -$510,000.00 N/A N/A

Avid Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Validian.

Risk & Volatility

Avid Technology has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Validian has a beta of -1.4, suggesting that its share price is 240% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of Avid Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Avid Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of Validian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avid Technology beats Validian on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite. Its audio products and solutions comprise Pro Tools digital audio software solutions to facilitate the audio production process; Sibelius solution to create, edit, and publish musical scores; S6 line of complementary control surfaces and consoles; S1 and S4 audio control surfaces; and VENUE | S6L live sound system for mixing audio for live sound reinforcement. The company also provides Avid Link, a mobile application to connect with other artists, producers, mixers, composers, editors, videographers, movie makers, and graphic designers; FastServe video server that assists broadcasters in making the move to UHD and IP based workflows with a new and modular architecture; and hardware products, such as I/O devices, interfaces, and audio and video processing equipment. In addition, it offers various service contracts and support plans; professional services, such as workflow design and consulting, program and project management, system installation and commissioning, and custom development and role-based product level training; and public and private training to customers and alliance partners, as well as develops and licenses curriculum content for use by third party Avid Learning partners to deliver training to customers, users, and alliance partners. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Validian

Validian Corporation, a development stage company, provides software products to assist public and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. The company primarily offers ValidianProtect, a software only cyber security technology comprising an application and data protection platform and a data protection module, which protect the life cycle of data by providing secure access, retrieval, transfer, receipt, storage, and usage of digital information on mobile, cloud, Web, local and network applications, devices, servers, databases, and memory at rest, as well as in transit and in usage using wired, and wireless and mobile networks. Its ValidianProtect also provides secure mobile messaging and communications, cloud computing, cloud storage, distributed computing and Web application and Web portal access and usage, software defined networking, and the Internet of Things and SCADA for computers, servers, databases, intelligent sensors, and tablets and smartphones. In addition, the company offers solutions customized to the client's business process to ensure authenticity, integrity, and custody of digital assets. It offers its products through direct sales, as well as through channel partners, such as independent software vendors, application service providers, value-added resellers, independent marketing representatives, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Sochrys.com Inc. and changed its name to Validian Corporation in January 2003. Validian Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

