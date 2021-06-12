Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) is Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s 9th Largest Position

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,136,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,373 shares during the period. Avient makes up 1.3% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Avient were worth $53,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avient by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avient by 15,691.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Avient by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Avient by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Avient by 3,125.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $51.17 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Avient’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

