Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of AYAAF opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70. Ayala Land has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $0.78.
About Ayala Land
