Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of AYAAF opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70. Ayala Land has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $0.78.

About Ayala Land

Ayala Land, Inc operates as a property developer in the Philippines. It operates through Property Developments, International, Shopping Centers, Offices, Hotels and Resorts, Construction, and Property Management and Others segments. The company sells high-end and upper middle-income residential lots and units, affordable housing units and lots, and economic housing and leisure community developments; leases residential developments under joint venture; acquires, develops, and sells large-scale, mixed-use, and planned communities; and sells override units.

