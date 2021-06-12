Baader Bank Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €141.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAP. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €132.27 ($155.61).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at €118.34 ($139.22) on Tuesday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a fifty-two week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €114.63.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.