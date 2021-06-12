Badger DAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $116.55 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $116.55 million and approximately $9.99 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for about $12.19 or 0.00034345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,560,347 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

