Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras Sells 7,097 Shares of Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BKR opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.65 and a beta of 1.77. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941,432 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,523,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $209,140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 204.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,215,000 after buying an additional 5,878,071 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

