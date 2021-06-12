bAlpha Market Capitalization Reaches $1.30 Million (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for $72.35 or 0.00202218 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, bAlpha has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00061471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00022012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.07 or 0.00791214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.71 or 0.08376243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00086899 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

