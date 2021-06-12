BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 28.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,595 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point increased their price target on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,927 shares of company stock valued at $474,245. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

