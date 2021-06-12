Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.42 Million

Brokerages expect that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report sales of $143.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.16 million. Banner reported sales of $147.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $559.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $557.40 million to $562.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $561.70 million, with estimates ranging from $546.70 million to $585.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.53 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

BANR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.26. 98,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Banner has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,178,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,480,000 after acquiring an additional 60,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Banner by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,642,000 after acquiring an additional 66,774 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 113,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,792,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

