Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 700 Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,378 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234,854 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 997,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 867,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,298,000 after purchasing an additional 83,916 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,953,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.
Shares of ADPT stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.
