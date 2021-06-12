Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 700 Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,378 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234,854 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 997,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 867,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,298,000 after purchasing an additional 83,916 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,953,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

In related news, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 16,052 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $699,546.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $149,606.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,724.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,818,832. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.