Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,515 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MXIM stock opened at $103.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.80. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.94. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

