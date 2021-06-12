Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 42,610 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,610 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $5.11 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

