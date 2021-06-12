Barclays Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €230.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALV. Morgan Stanley set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allianz has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €227.33 ($267.45).

FRA ALV opened at €217.40 ($255.76) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €216.85. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

