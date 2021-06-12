Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research note published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.55) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 354.75 ($4.63).

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 305.30 ($3.99) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 315.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.73. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31.

In other SSP Group news, insider Judy Vezmar acquired 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86). Also, insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

