Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Insider Keith Breinlinger Sells 8,250 Shares

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $366,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,650 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $345,091.50.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $169,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $167,640.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $365,750.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $398,310.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $449,047.50.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

