Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $3,619,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $611,421.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 169,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,600.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,447 shares of company stock worth $8,700,001 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $143,000. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 840,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,715. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.82. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.