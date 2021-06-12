BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Up 412.0% in May

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 412.0% from the May 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BETRF opened at $0.26 on Friday. BetterLife Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.21.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus, and/or to directly inhibit tumours to treat various types of cancer.

