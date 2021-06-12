BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Up 412.0% in May

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 412.0% from the May 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BETRF opened at $0.26 on Friday. BetterLife Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.21.
About BetterLife Pharma
