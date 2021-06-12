Biechele Royce Advisors Acquires 2,295 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,603 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 3.0% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,568,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,051. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

