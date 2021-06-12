Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,895,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,327.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 98,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,263,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,465. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $261,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,992 shares of company stock worth $18,359,260. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $157.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.88 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.97.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.71.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

