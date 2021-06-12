Biltmore Family Office LLC Buys 290 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,864,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,739,697. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $82.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

