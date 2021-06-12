Biltmore Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North American Management Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.8% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 91,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,386,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,618,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $224.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

