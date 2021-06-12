Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,733 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Bank of America by 50.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Bank of America by 4.8% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 68,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 26.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 50,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 232,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 31,203,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,577,445. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $358.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

