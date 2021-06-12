Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $476,000 Stake in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Altisource Asset Management were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.45. 7,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,408. Altisource Asset Management Co. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $34.42 EPS for the quarter.

Altisource Asset Management Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

