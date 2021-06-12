Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $635,000 Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $76,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 119.2% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of -0.28. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

