Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $7.68 Million Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF makes up 2.4% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned about 0.63% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of IPAY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.45. 37,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,881. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.73. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

