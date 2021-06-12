Biltmore Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,579,000 after acquiring an additional 526,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after acquiring an additional 494,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after acquiring an additional 258,833 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.34. The stock had a trading volume of 268,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,852. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $195.88. The company has a market capitalization of $113.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

