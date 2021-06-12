Biltmore Family Office LLC Purchases 152 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.17. 833,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,865. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $169.18 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

