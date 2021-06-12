Biltmore Family Office LLC Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. Searle & CO. lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 17,250 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in NIKE by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 23,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,414,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.44 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.