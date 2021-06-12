Biltmore Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Biltmore Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,900,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,249,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.61.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.68. 19,389,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,188,594. The company has a market capitalization of $188.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

