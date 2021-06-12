Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 100 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 0.9% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in 3M by 2,164.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,465. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.74.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

