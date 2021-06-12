bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of bioMérieux in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of bioMérieux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.00.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

Shares of bioMérieux stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. bioMérieux has a twelve month low of $108.55 and a twelve month high of $170.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.88.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.