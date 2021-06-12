Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.95. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$9.88, with a volume of 240,383 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDT shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bird Construction to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.94.

The company has a market cap of C$524.03 million and a PE ratio of 11.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$554.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$597.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.42%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

