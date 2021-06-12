Bitradio Price Tops $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a total market cap of $54,195.84 and approximately $13.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009502 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011725 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.61 or 0.00504693 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,094,570 coins and its circulating supply is 10,094,566 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.