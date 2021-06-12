BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Scott Kessler Sells 32,813 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE BJ opened at $47.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $50.18.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BJ shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.