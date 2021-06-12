BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the May 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE EGF opened at $12.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
