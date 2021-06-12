BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the May 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE EGF opened at $12.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 111.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the first quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 179,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 55,871 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

