BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,890,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 127,539 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AtriCure worth $254,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,101 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 683.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,568,000 after purchasing an additional 806,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

In related news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $302,765.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott William Drake sold 38,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $3,010,133.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,480 shares of company stock worth $4,642,804. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

