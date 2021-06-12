BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (BKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $6.29 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.