BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of BTA stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.