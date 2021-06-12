BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of BTA stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21.
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
