BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
MVF stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $9.70.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.