BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

MVF stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.