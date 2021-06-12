BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

MPA stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

