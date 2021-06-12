Blockmason Credit Protocol Price Down 18.5% This Week (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $388,662.49 and $1,531.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00061251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.32 or 0.00791047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.46 or 0.08344301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00086945 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

