BMO Capital Markets Raises Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$3.25

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCW. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.05 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.33.

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$2.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$681.40 million and a PE ratio of -9.43. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$0.80 and a 1 year high of C$2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

